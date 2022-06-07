For NASA's new moon-bound astronauts, it's time for some new suits

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

NASA needs new space suits. The agency wants to put people back on the moon in the 2020s, and to do it safely, it needs brand new spacesuits for use on the lunar surface. NASA is working with two private companies to design, develop and build the new suits — at a price of up to $3.5 billion.

But making a new lunar spacesuit isn’t easy. We’ll talk with space policy analyst Laura Forczyk about the challenges ahead for new moon suits.

Then, spacesuits have been around since the first human space missions in the 1960s. We’ll speak with Smithsonian’s Cathleen Lewis about the history of the spacesuits.

Dressed for space. That’s ahead on Are We There Yet?.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.