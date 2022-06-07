Why South Florida actors just LOVE City Theatre's 'Summer Shorts'

Among the South Florida theater events that had to postpone a milestone birthday because of COVID-19 was City Theatre's "Summer Shorts."

WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. As the pandemic continues, our mission is as vital as ever. Your support makes it possible. Please donate today. Thank you.

Now, after a two-year delay, the company is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the yearly festival, which features short-form dramas, comedies — and even mini-musicals.

This year's line-up of ten short pieces includes "21 Chump Street," written by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. It's a cautionary tale about an honor student who will do anything for his new crush.

For local actors who return to "Summer Shorts" year after year, the festival is more than just another gig.

Actor Tom Wahl is known for having the most seasons under his belt -- eleven — during which he's played a total of over 70 different characters.

"You get to play a variety of characters in one night — in one two-hour period. As opposed to playing one character in an evening," he says." It's a real challenge and it's just a joy.

Actress Margot Moreland was a member of the original "Summer Shorts" company in 1996 — and has appeared in several editions since.

She says the month-long event offers performers a chance to really flex their creative muscles.

"The beauty of that 10 to 15-minute show is creating a fully-embodied character in that time; with an arc, with a beginning, middle and end," says Moreland.

"And making them as believable — or unbelievable — as possible!"

—————————————

IF YOU GO:

City Theatre’s 25th annual Summer Shorts Festival

Carnival Studio Theater

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

Running until July 2, 2022.

For more information, please visit. arshtcenter.org

