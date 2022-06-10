Conclusions won't be near in federal investigation into Surfside condo collapse

A federal investigation into the Champlain Towers South building collapse likely won’t conclude until 2024, about three years after the Surfside disaster in which investigators say they have “ruled out nothing.”

But the process could take even longer, said Judith Mitrani-Reiser, an engineer who grew up in Miami and is overseeing the investigation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

“To get this right requires a comprehensive approach and a commitment to investigating every failure hypothesis thoroughly,” Mitrani-Reiser said.

