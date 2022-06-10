© 2022 WLRN
Conclusions won't be near in federal investigation into Surfside condo collapse

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Aaron Leibowitz
Published June 10, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
Surfside_Collapse_062921.jpeg
PEDRO PORTAL
/
Miami Herald
Damage at the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, 8777 Collins Avenue, after the early morning collapse in Surfside, Florida, Thursday, June 24, 2021.

A federal investigation into the Champlain Towers South building collapse likely won’t conclude until 2024, about three years after the Surfside disaster in which investigators say they have “ruled out nothing.”

But the process could take even longer, said Judith Mitrani-Reiser, an engineer who grew up in Miami and is overseeing the investigation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

“To get this right requires a comprehensive approach and a commitment to investigating every failure hypothesis thoroughly,” Mitrani-Reiser said.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

