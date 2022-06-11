© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Miami-Dade County backs down in its fight to tax a Star Island floating mansion

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David Ovalle
Published June 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Floating_House_MJO_4.jpg
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
The Arkup houseboat docks off Palm Island near Miami Beach on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Miami-Dade County has backed off its fight to collect property taxes on a famous Miami Beach house boat.

The property appraiser’s office on Thursday agreed to drop its effort to declare the Arkup #1, a gleaming rectangle-shaped house boat anchored off Miami Beach’s exclusive Star Island, a “floating structure.” That means the boat’s owner won’t have to shell out a tax bill of nearly $120,000.

The decision was made five months after Macknight International, owned by British-born businessman Jonathan Brown, sued the county over the tax bill, which lawyers said violated the Florida Constitution’s ban on property taxes on vessels.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

David Ovalle
