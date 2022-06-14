© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Research continues on development of a commercial-scale olive industry in Florida

WGCU | By John Davis
Published June 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
This episode originally aired on April 19, 2022.

For more than a decade researchers and growers have been exploring the potential efficacy and economic impact of developing a commercial-scale olive industry in Florida as the state’s iconic citrus industry continues to face challenges stemming from citrus greening disease.

The nonprofit Florida Olive Council, the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, and other partners have been conducting the research and in recent years, they’ve been making advances in identifying olive varieties that can thrive even in Florida’s warmer southern regions.

We explore the latest research findings with Florida Olive Council founder and President Michael O’Hara Garcia.

