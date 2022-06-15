© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Five cases of monkeypox in Broward County set off emergency town hall meeting

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Cindy Krischer Goodman | South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Published June 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner
/
CDC via AP
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.

With five cases of monkeypox in Broward County, LGBTQ community leaders are calling an emergency town hall in Wilton Manors on Thursday night to try to curb the spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the majority of monkeypox cases in the U.S. are in men who have had sex with men, although anyone can get it through close personal contact. Broward LGBTQ leaders said they believe there is cause for concern leading into the Stonewall Pride Parade this weekend.

“We know there will be large gatherings and likely higher sexual activity,” said David Jobin, president and CEO of Our Fund Foundation. “We want the community to celebrate but use caution.”

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Cindy Krischer Goodman | South Florida Sun-Sentinel
See stories by Cindy Krischer Goodman | South Florida Sun-Sentinel