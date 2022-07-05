Dolphins GM Chris Grier's brother, Mike Grier, will become NHL's first Black general manager

Mike Grier, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, is set to make history in the NHL.

Mike Grier will become the general manager of the San Jose Sharks, according to ESPN, making him the NHL’s first Black GM. The Sharks have not confirmed the hiring of Grier, but the team has a 2 p.m. news conference scheduled for Tuesday, where the move is expected to be announced.

The Griers are in rare air as one of the few — if any — brother combinations to hold GM roles for teams in different American professional sports leagues. They are the first Black brothers to be GMs of pro teams.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.