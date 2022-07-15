Break a leg? How a serious injury led a Boca Raton woman to a career as a librettist

Anyone acquainted with playwright Bonnie Logan probably knows better than to give her the old theater benison "Break a leg!" right before a show.

"No one says that to me!" she exclaims, with a laugh.

In 2017, a bad fall outside a restaurant on a rainy night left the Boca Raton-based Logan with a femur fractured in 40 places. But her recuperation period led her to a hitherto undiscovered talent— writing the books for stage musicals.

"It was beshert," she says, using the Yiddish term for "meant to be."

While she was recovering, a composer friend visited with a few of his songs and invited her to build an original musical around them. Logan accepted the challenge and before long, a story started taking shape.

It would eventually become the script for the musical "Boca Bound" which made its world premier at Boca Raton's The Wick Theater in 2019.

Bonlo Productions, LLC / Boca Raton's Bonnie Logan has written scripts for two musicals that debuted in South Florida. Her latest, "Time Stops" has its world premiere this weekend at the Kravis Center.

And now her second script, for the original musical "Time Stops," makes its world premiere this weekend at the Kravis Center for Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

It's about a woman who tries to cope with the untimely death of her daughter by writing a musical about the life she might have had if she had lived.

"Time Stops" boasts an experienced, award-winning creative team including director Chad Larabee (”Dreyfus in Rehearsal," “Ain’t We Got Fun”); original music and musical direction from composer, Brett Boles (“Foreverman," “Benjamin Button”); and featuring musical supervision by Michael J. Moritz, Jr. (”Hadestown," “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”).

Logan has a message for anyone who might stumble (no pun intended) upon a a certain passion relatively late in life.

"Life is short and you've got to get something out of every moment," she says.

"Just keep pushing and amazing things will happen. Don't ever stop."

IF YOU GO:

“Time Stops”

July 15-17, 2022

Rinker Playhouse

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts,

701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

For more information, please visit Kravis.org