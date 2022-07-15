In visit to Florida, Kamala Harris speaks out against the state's 15-week abortion ban

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Florida state leaders for passing a 15-week abortion ban while visiting the state on Thursday.

Harris' comments came during a roundtable at the Orlando Convention Center, and was the latest in a series of appearances across the country to speak in favor of women's reproductive rights.

Harris was joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra along with several Democratic legislators, including State Representatives Fentrice Driskell, of Tampa, and Andrew Learned, of Brandon.

In a statement on her website, Harris said the Biden administration is committed to "protecting access to reproductive health care, including abortion access," and "applauded state legislators for their work defending abortion access in Florida."

A 15-week ban on abortion went into effect on July 1, and will remain so during an appeal process. A circuit court judge issued a temporary injunction last week, but a state appeal resulted in an automatic stay.

In a tweet Thursday, Orlando State Rep. Anna Eskamani urged Harris and Becerra to declare a national health emergency following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

My Statement on today's Orlando round table focused on reproductive rights & abortion access w/@VP and @SecBecerra.



Thank you to the @WhiteHouse for coming to Florida & hearing from the ground what our concerns and needs are. pic.twitter.com/3BUbJrtZ8M — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 14, 2022

According to Harris' statement, she "emphasized that the government should not interfere with the right of every American to make the most intimate decisions about 'heart and home' – including reproductive health care access. "

Later in the day, Harris spoke with service members at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and toured the U.S. Central Command's Joint Operations Center.

What a day! Many thanks to @vp for meeting with @FLHouseDems & @FLSenateDems during her trip to Florida to discuss reproductive rights. There is still much work to be done, & we’re here for it. P.S. Thanks for the lift to Tampa!#FentriceForFL #KamalaHarris #Tampa #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/eM5p2p6teG — Representative Fentrice Driskell (@FentriceForFL) July 15, 2022

We’ve got a strong coalition of Florida Democratic legislators ready to meet with @VP Kamala Harris in Orlando to discuss the fight to protect repro rights. More updates coming SOON. pic.twitter.com/Lb0yLvjOs9 — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) July 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7