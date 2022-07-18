Florida's new COVID cases are still on the rise with related deaths closing in on 77,000

The state Department of Health on Friday released a report that showed at least 76,662 Florida residents have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

The total, which reflected deaths reported as of Thursday, was up from 75,096 in a report issued in mid-June. It is not clear when the additional deaths occurred because of lags in reporting.

Data released Friday by the department also showed that the number of new reported cases of COVID-19 increased to 78,245 during the week of July 8 through Thursday. That was up from 67,800 reported cases the previous week.

Florida has topped 60,000 new cases in nine straight weeks and has topped 70,000 in six of the weeks, according to the state numbers.

Federal health officials reported Thursday that nearly 97% of Florida residents live in counties at “high” risk of COVID-19. South of the Panhandle, all counties are at "high risk" except for Collier, Glades and Flagler.

Also Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data that showed 4,341 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, down from 4,430 in a Thursday count.

The HHS data also showed that 412 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive care units, down from 428 on Thursday.

The numbers of cases and patients has increased in recent months as subvariants have spread.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida. To see more, visit .