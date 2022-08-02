Family members tell jurors about the victims of the Parkland school shooting

The prosecutors in the Parkland school shooting death penalty trial are nearing the end of their case.

This week, families of the 17 people killed have been telling the jury about the lives of their sons, daughters and siblings.

Parents and siblings of the victims have sat through weeks of testimony detailing how their loved ones died. Now they are getting the opportunity to tell jurors how they lived.

The testimonies are powerful and painful. Few family members make it through without stopping to take a breath or wipe their tears.

Parent Jennifer Guttenberg spoke about her 14-year-old daughter Jaime.

“I struggled immensely with not allowing myself to partake in anything that Jaime liked — Her favorite snack. I cannot touch my lips because it isn't fair that I can eat it, but she no longer can," Guttenberg said. "If one of her favorite TV shows comes in, I change the channel. Why should I watch if she can't? The list goes on and on. I miss Jamie, I miss her sparkle. I miss her larger-than-life personality. I miss her dancing. I miss her snuggles. I miss her hugs. I miss her kisses."

Alaina Petty also died in the shooting. Her sister Meghan said this about her.

“14 is too young to die and it causes me pain to know that she never got a chance to even truly live. She never got her braces off. She'd never had her first kiss. And it hurts me to know that she never got us to the prom.”

When they are done reading their statements, family members return to their seats and are embraced by the other families.

