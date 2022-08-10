Here are the constitutional amendments going before Florida voters in November

There will be three Constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot this November:

Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission

This would abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a way to submit proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution.

The commission is made up of 37 people and is the only one of its kind in the nation. Through a series of public meetings, the Commission drafts proposed changes to the Constitution that would be voted on Florida’s general election ballot. It was created by the Florida legislature in 1968.

It order to be abolished, at least 60% of state voters would have to approve the amendment in November.

The amendment was introduced by state Sen. Jeff Brandes of Pinellas County in 2020. It passed the state Senate the following year by a vote of 27-12. The measure was passed in the House in 2021, by a vote of 86-11.

A similar proposal to abolish the commission was rejected by voters in 1980 by a vote of 56.5% to 43.5%.

Limitation on Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes

This would prohibit the consideration of any change or improvement made to real property used for residential purposes to improve the property's resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for ad valorem taxation purposes.

Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Critical Public Services Workforce

This amendment would grant an additional homestead tax exemption for non-school levies of up to $50,000 of the assessed value of homestead property owned by classroom teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members.

