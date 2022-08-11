Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political group is buying ads in key presidential primary states

A political group tied to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is buying social media ads in key presidential primary states, fueling speculation that the Republican may be mulling a White House bid.

Agenda for America has purchased digital ads on Facebook in Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire, among other states, according to advertising information on Meta’s website. Suarez disclosed in paperwork filed with the Miami city clerk in April that he was raising money for the group, which he listed as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization.

Mostly, Agenda for America’s ads criticize President Joe Biden over inflation and immigration, warn of a “rabid desire to control our classrooms” by the “Radical Left,” or support police. The ads link to an online petition asking for email addresses and cellphone numbers.

