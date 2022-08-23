Democratic voters to choose from three Attorney General candidates to challenge Ashley Moody

Three Democrats are vying for the chance to run against Attorney General Ashley Moody in November.

They are: former Orange County State Attorney Armaris Ayala, Panhandle lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder and Fort Lauderdale Criminal Defense Attorney Jim Lewis.

The polls are open on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 7 a.m. — 7 p.m. Primary Election Day voting sites are assigned to voters based on precinct, unlike early voting locations where anyone may cast a ballot. Voters standing in line at 7 p.m. may cast a ballot.



The state Attorney General has the power to bring lawsuits against companies on behalf of consumers, advise state lawmakers on the constitutionality of legislation, issue public legal opinions and enforce the state's antitrust laws.

Of the three candidates, Uhlfelder is the most high-profile. This is his first run for public office. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly gained widespread recognition after donning a "Grim Reaper" costume and walking along Florida's beaches.

Uhlfelder, who's never worked as a prosecutor, has raised the most money in the race.

Recent polling puts Ayala ahead of Uhlfelder and Lewis. Ayala has racked up endorsements from about 20 Democratic state lawmakers, the LGBTQ+ Democratic Party Caucus and a health care workers union that covers five states, including Florida.

Lewis is a former state prosecutor, who is now a criminal defense lawyer.

