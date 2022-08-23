Publix heiress backs Florida school board races

Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli is helping fund some of Florida’s most competitive school board races.

Campaign finance records show that in June, Fancelli donated $50,000 to the Florida-based Moms for Liberty political action committee.

Moms for Liberty is a growing parents’ rights group that is mobilized around conservative issues such as mask mandates and classroom instruction materials related to gender and race.

The group has garnered support from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was the keynote speaker at the Moms for Liberty National Summit last month. The organization has a laser focus on school boards.

