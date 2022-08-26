© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Broward County approves first segment of the southern commuter rail link

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David Lyons - Sun Sentinel
Published August 26, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Broward commuter rail study area map
Florida Department of Transportation
The Broward County Commission on Thursday climbed aboard a plan for a proposed first segment of a commuter rail link that would provide local train services between Aventura and a point south of the New River in Fort Lauderdale.

By unanimous consent, the commissioners approved $15.5 million for development and a study and directed the county to seek federal dollars to construct the service along the Florida East Coast Railway line.

The so-called Broward Commuter Rail link would hook up with a segment being funded by Miami-Dade County between Aventura and the MiamiCentral station in downtown Miami.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

David Lyons - Sun Sentinel
