Monkeypox spreads to Osceola County as health officials prepare vaccine clinics

Health officials in Osceola County are warning people about an uptick in monkeypox cases. So far, there are three confirmed cases and 14 probable cases of the viral infection. Health officials there are offering free monkeypox vaccine clinics to slow the spread.

Monkeypox vaccines are currently available to eligible people at the Osceola County Health Department’s main campus in Kissimmee.

Anyone who suspects they’ve been exposed to the virus, has had frequent sexual partners in the last two weeks or is a gay or bisexual man is eligible to participate.

Healthcare providers and lab techs who are at high-risk of contracting the virus due to the nature of their work can also get the vaccine.

Appointments are required, and the Hepatitis A and meningitis vaccines will also be available on site.

Monkeypox is spread by contact with sores or beddings or linens that have touched sores. Flu-like symptoms and a rash on the face and hands are often early symptoms of the illness.

