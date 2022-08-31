© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Charlie Crist is leaving his U.S. House seat to focus on the Florida governor's race

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 31, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
Charlie Crist addresses the crowd in St. Petersburg after winning the Democratic nomination for governor in the primary election on Aug. 23, 2022.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
Charlie Crist addresses the crowd in St. Petersburg after winning the Democratic nomination for governor in the primary election on Aug. 23, 2022.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is stepping down early from Congress.

In a statement Wednesday, Crist announced he is resigning his seat in Congress effective at the end of the day to focus on his campaign against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Serving as the Representative of Florida’s 13th Congressional District has been an honor and a privilege,” Crist said in the statement.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting me as your Representative in Washington."

Crist has held the 13th District seat — which covers Clearwater to southern Pinellas County — since 2016, winning three elections during that time.

He secured the Democratic nomination for governor last week and has named United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his pick for lieutenant governor.

Republican Anna Paulina Luna will face Democrat Eric Lynn for the seat in November. Lynn worked in President Barack Obama's administration.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags

News newsFlorida politicsCharlie Crist
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
DSC09252.JPG
  1. Crist, Demings and other Dems celebrate wins, work to unite party
  2. Florida Democrats vote Charlie Crist to take on Gov. DeSantis in November