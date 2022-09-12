Empty bowls and full hearts drive Palm Beach Gardens fundraiser

September is National Hunger Action Month.

And an upcoming event here in South Florida will include a stark visual reminder of the millions of Americans who go hungry each year -- dozens of brightly-colored ceramic bowls.

"They signify all of the empty bowls that are in our county," says LaShaundra Highsmith, Events and Marketing Manager for the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

The non-profit is hosting "Empty Bowls in the Gardens" this coming Saturday, September 17.

Empty Bowls events are part of a nationally recognized campaign to raise funds for — and awareness of — hunger and hunger-related issues.

The menu at such events is kept spare, to demonstrate how a simple meal can help people in need of food every day.

"Soup donated by local chefs and restaurants, a bread roll or dinner roll -- with perhaps a cookie or a light dessert," says Highsmith.

"To eat simply so others may simply eat. That is the theme of the event," she says.

The Food Bank estimates that in Palm Beach County alone, about 158,000 people are food insecure, meaning they're living without reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

Forty-eight-thousand of them are children.

Previous "Empty Bowls" events have been held in Delray Beach and in the town of Palm Beach. This is the first time the Food Bank has brought it to Palm Beach Gardens.

The event also includes live entertainment, a raffle and kid-friendly carousel rides.

Empty Bowls in the Gardens takes place Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Downtown Palm Beach Gardens, located at 11701 Victoria Gardens Ave., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.

Registration information can be found here.