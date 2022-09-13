FIU moves up six spots in a ranking of the nation’s public universities

A new report moves Florida International University up six spots in a ranking of the nation’s public universities.

It’s the second year in a row that U.S. News and World Report has boosted FIU’s placement, making it one of the fastest-rising schools in the rankings. Last year, Florida International University moved up 17 places.

The University of Florida and Florida State University maintained top-20 rankings among the nation’s public universities, according to a U.S. News & World Report annual list released Monday.

FIU is now number 72 among public universities in the nation.

FIU — the largest public university in South Florida — was also ranked among the top 5 schools for social mobility.

In a statement to students, staff and faculty, interim president Kenneth Jessell called the new ranking, quote "the very definition of real impact."

This week FIU also celebrates the 50th anniversary of its opening.

On the week that we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of FIU’s opening, it is with great joy and Panther pride that I share the wonderful news that FIU is the fastest-rising institution in the nation among U.S. News & World Report public university rankings in the past 10 years. https://t.co/ZfsEfSykYy — Dr. Kenneth A. Jessell (@FIUPresident) September 12, 2022

UF remained fifth-ranked, tied with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Joe Glover, UF’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, called the result “gratifying,” as the rankings consider factors such as quality of the incoming class of students, graduation and retention rates, average debt of graduates and average alumni-giving rate.

“Obviously we’re really pleased to maintain that ranking for the second year in a row. And I think what this demonstrates is that we are creating an environment of sustained excellence here at the University of Florida, that last year wasn’t a fluke,” Glover said in an interview with The News Service of Florida.

FSU also kept its spot, as it was tied for 19th with three other universities. The University of South Florida was named the No. 42 public institution, the highest rank in its history. The university climbed four spots from last year.

The University of Central Florida also touted its highest-ever ranking, coming in at No. 64 among public universities and rising three spots from last year. UCF shared the ranking with seven other universities.

UCF President Alexander Cartwright attributed the higher ranking to the “exceptional work” of faculty, staff and students.