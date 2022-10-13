Watch live: January 6th Committee set to hold final hearing before the midterms

© 2022 WLRN
Published October 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol business meeting on Capitol Hill March 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer
/
Pool via Getty Images
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol business meeting on Capitol Hill March 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing today, potentially the final one ahead of the release of its report.

"This one is going to look a little bit different," a select committee aide said.

The blockbuster Jan. 6 hearings from this past summer each focused on a particular topic as part of the overall effort to overturn the 2020 election results. Thursday's hearing, instead, will "take a step back" and look at the push to undo President Biden's win from a broader context.

Read the full story here. Today's hearing is set to start at 1 p.m., you can watch it below. Follow NPR's live blog here.

