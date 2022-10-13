Watch live: January 6th Committee set to hold final hearing before the midterms

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing today, potentially the final one ahead of the release of its report.

"This one is going to look a little bit different," a select committee aide said.

The blockbuster Jan. 6 hearings from this past summer each focused on a particular topic as part of the overall effort to overturn the 2020 election results. Thursday's hearing, instead, will "take a step back" and look at the push to undo President Biden's win from a broader context.

Today's hearing is set to start at 1 p.m.