Coast Guard unloads record haul of cocaine, marijuana in Port Everglades

The United States Coast Guard unloaded the single largest haul of illicit narcotics in its history at Port Everglades on Monday.

In total, 61,740 lb of cocaine and 14,400 lb of marijuana were seized from smugglers operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea over the past four months. The Coast Guard estimates the street value of the haul to be around $473 million.

“ A total of 76,140 [lbs.] of illegal narcotics… These men and women put themselves in harm's way time and again to stop the bad guys, apprehend the smugglers and seize the drugs. This is grueling and dangerous work and I am extremely proud of them,” said Adam Chamie, Rear Admiral of United States Coast Guard Southeast District.

The drugs were seized during a number of what the Coast Guard calls interdiction operations. During those operations multiple agencies collaborated, operating from three coast guard cutters, two naval ships, and a frigate from the Dutch navy. The vessels were aided by USCG helicopters and law enforcement including the Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection.

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton spent the last several months crisscrossing the Panama Canal to bust smugglers. That crew was responsible for more than 47,000 lb of cocaine recovered, also a Coast Guard record for a single cutter’s deployment.

“ These Coast Guard members before you represent the best this nation has to offer. Their efforts showcase a direct impact to the fight combating transnational drug organizations. This historic output, however, is a result of incredible input delivered by every single crew member day in and day out,” said Rear Admiral John McWhite, Captain of the Hamilton.

The Hamilton was responsible for the offloading. As the ship returned to its home port in Charleston, SC, Port Everglades was chosen to make the drop off because of its access to the appropriate number of law enforcement agencies that could handle an unload of this size.

The Coast Guard said that those who were caught smuggling drugs were detained and will face prosecution. The drugs seized will be used as evidence to prosecute and later destroyed.

