Coast Guard to increase presence in South Florida waters amid immigration crackdown

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published January 23, 2025 at 9:49 AM EST

The U.S. Coast Guard is increasing its presence in the waters off South Florida.

This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive orders aiming to curb illegal immigration.

The Coast Guard's acting commandant said in a news release that all operational commanders have been ordered to “immediately surge assets" in what he calls key areas. That include boats, helicopters, planes and specialized teams.

Among the areas that will see the surge of Coast Guard activity are the southeast maritime border approaching Florida and the maritime borders between the Bahamas and South Florida.

READ MORE: This time with Trump, many South Florida migrants feel more prep than panic

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
