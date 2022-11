Another mass shooting Sunday, this time at the University of Virginia, claimed the life of a former Miami Gulliver Prep star.

D’Sean Perry, who graduated from the Pinecrest private school in 2019, was one of at least three students killed in the Charlottesville shooting, The Daily Progress, a Virginia newspaper, reported. Perry was a junior linebacker for the Virginia Cavaliers.

He was 22.

Read more from our news partner, The Miami Herald.