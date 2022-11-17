© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Disney picks developer for affordable housing project in Orlando

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published November 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
Walt Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pose for photographs
Ye Aung Thu
/
AFP via Getty Images

Walt Disney World has picked a developer to construct and operate an affordable housing development on 80 acres of land donated by the entertainment company, company officials said Wednesday.

The Michaels Organization will build, own and operate the 1,300-unit development meant to ease the housing market for service workers in metro Orlando, where it has become increasingly difficult for lower-wage workers to find places to live.

The units will be available to qualified applicants who are Disney employees or members of the public. Disney announced the plans for the development earlier this year but released new details Wednesday. Disney, the metro area’s largest employer, will own the land, and the development will be owned by The Michaels Organization.

Housing prices in metro Orlando, as well as other parts of Florida, have soared in recent years.

Crosstown rival Universal Parks and Resorts also recently announced plans to build a 1,000-unit mixed-income community that offers tuition-free preschool and medical care on site.

Tags
News NewsDisneyOrlandoaffordable housing
Associated Press
Related Content
In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass.
  1. Disney+ users will have to pay $3 more a month for ad-free content
  2. 'Wakanda Forever' bids farewell to T'Challa and Chadwick Boseman
  3. Netflix will roll out a cheaper plan with ads for $6.99 per month in November