News

Another DeSantis voter fraud case collapses as charges are dropped against Tampa man

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Lawrence Mower,
Miami Herald Staff Report
Published November 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.26.51 PM.png
Screenshot of Tampa Bay Times video
/
Tampa Bay police carrying out the arrest of a Tony Patterson, one of 20 people arrested for alleged voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Statewide prosecutors have dropped charges against one of the 20 people accused by Gov. Ron DeSantis of voting illegally in 2020.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors wrote that they were dropping charges against Tampa resident Tony Patterson, 44, because of “information received” from the Hillsborough County elections supervisor and because he was already being sentenced to prison in a separate case.

The decision means state officials avoid potentially having a second voter fraud case thrown out by a judge in as many months. Patterson was one of 20 people accused by DeSantis in a high-profile news conference in August of voting illegally.

As someone convicted of a felony sexual offense, Patterson was not allowed to vote under state law, but state elections officials — who report to DeSantis — cleared him to receive a voter ID card and didn’t stop him from voting in the 2020 election. Monday’s court filing did not say what information prosecutors received from local election supervisors.

Read more at our new partner, the Miami Herald.

Voter FraudElectionsAmendment 4Gov. Ron DeSantis
Lawrence Mower
Miami Herald Staff Report
