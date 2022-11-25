AAA's free Tow To Go program for impaired drivers is underway for the long Thanksgiving weekend

AAA will offer its popular tow-to-go program starting Wednesday evening to encourage anyone who’s been drinking to stay off the roads this Thanksgiving holiday.

Travelers are starting to hit the road today for #Thanksgiving but most are leaving next week. Which are the best times to drive? @jamepdx @AAAnews https://t.co/fvvqQaATvs

— AAA Travel (@AAA_Travel) November 18, 2022

The program has been around for almost 25 years. AAA’s Mark Jenkins says anyone can use the free service whether they’re a member or not.

Floridians can call AAA and a tow truck will pick up the person who’s been drinking and their car and drop them safely back home.

Jenkins says the program has a long-standing track record of success.

“This is a service that we’ve provided for almost 25 years. And since that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the roadway.”

And for Floridians traveling out of state this holiday season, tow-to-go is also available in ten other states including Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan.

“We’re heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Wednesday night tends to be a big party night. You know, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend alone, we’ve seen about 800 people die in car crashes involving a drunk driver just during a four year period. So the roads during Thanksgiving can be particularly deadly.”

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 for the service.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.