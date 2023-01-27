© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

The Governor Ron DeSantis administration announced steps to take to keep law and order in Florida

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Tess Riski | The Miami Herald
Published January 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST
MIA_20230126AD0494DESANTISP.jpeg
Al Diaz
/
Miami Herald
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks as Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a press conference proposing anti-crime legislation at the Police Benevolent Association in Miami on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a tough-on-crime agenda ahead of the upcoming legislative session, including proposals to expand the death penalty to certain types of sex crimes and mandating life sentences for people convicted of selling fentanyl that looks like candy to children.

“We want to make sure that we cement our reputation as being a law-and-order state and take actions as necessary to help further protect the people of the state of Florida,” he said during a press conference Thursday at the Miami Police Benevolent Association hall. Police officers from several Miami-Dade cities, including Hialeah and Coral Gables, were in the audience.

The governor, reiterating comments he made earlier this week, said a supermajority vote by a jury should be sufficient to impose the death penalty. That would make Florida the second state to allow non-unanimous jury votes for the death penalty, in addition to Alabama.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Tess Riski | The Miami Herald
