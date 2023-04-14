In photos: Historic downpour floods Broward

An unprecedented storm system dumped more than 2 feet of rain on Broward County on Wednesday, turning Fort Lauderdale's streets into rivers and leading to the closure of public schools and the city's airport. Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher said “nature has been unkind to us."

On Friday, a flood warning was expiring and the airport reopened, as residents, officials and business owners cleaned up the damage. Public schools remained shut, with officials hoping to reopen them on Monday.

Photos from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Associated Press.

Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel People in boats make their way through high flood waters in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale south of State Road 84 just north of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel Mike Trask rescues Buddy and Patti Trussel, and their dog from high flood waters in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale south of State Road 84 just north of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023. South Florida was drenched by rain Wednesday causing major flooding and closing the airport.

Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel Martina Spearing paddles her kayak as Olive Bishop walks through the water on Wiley Street in Hollywood on Thursday, April 13, 2023 after torrential rains flooded areas of South Florida.

Marta Lavandier/AP / AP Residents paddle and walk along a flooded road Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Over two feet of rain fell causing widespread flooding, closing the Fort Lauderdale airport and turning thoroughfares into rivers. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Marta Lavandier / AP Adrian Vasquez and his son unload items from his flooded home into his car Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Vazquez's home sustained heavy damage after it was flooded by rain, destroying most of his families belongings. Fort Lauderdale issued a state of emergency as flooding persisted in parts of the city. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel help Rosalie Cobb, 80, get off a swamp buggy after she was rescued from her flooded home in the Edgewater neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, April 13, 2023. A reunification center for flood victims has been setup at the Winn Dixie plaza along State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel People wait in the terminal as flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023 after heavy rain pounded South Florida on Wednesday.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP FILE - Trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding floodwaters in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023 after heavy rain pounded South Florida on Wednesday.

Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023 after heavy rain pounded South Florida on Wednesday.

Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023 after heavy rain pounded South Florida on Wednesday. The airport remained closed until noon.

Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel American Airlines airplanes sit on the tarmac as flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023 after heavy rain pounded South Florida on Wednesday.

Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel / South Florida Sun Sentinel A Sliver Airlines flight is prepared for take off. The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened on Friday April 14, 2023 after torrential rains flooded areas of South Florida and caused the closure of the airport since late Wednesday.