Nick Surgey / Documented

Nick is the Documented Executive Director and an investigative reporter. His work examines the relationship between right-wing groups, corporate money in politics, and our increasingly poisonous and dysfunctional political system. He is an occasional contributor to the Intercept and other publications. His research has been featured in The Guardian, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post, plus a whole bunch of other places, including (since it was pretty hilarious) on the Colbert Report. Nick was previously Director of Research for the Center for Media and Democracy, and before that was Staff Counsel for Common Cause in Washington DC.