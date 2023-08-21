© 2023 WLRN
A sunflower farm on Hayling Island is asking customers to keep their clothes on

Published August 21, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

A sunflower farm on Hayling Island off the coast of England is asking customers to keep their clothes on. The announcement posted on social media and signs around the farm comes after three visitors were found posing naked with the sunflowers in one day. Stoke Fruit Farm co-owner Sam Wilson just wanted to remind visitors to keep it family-friendly, even though he doesn't like telling people what to do. But if you must, should you get caught in the buff, grab a sunflower - or two.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

