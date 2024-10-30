© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spain flooding: Photos show the devastation in Valencia

By Nicole Werbeck
Published October 30, 2024 at 10:57 AM EDT
Residents look at cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Alberto Saiz
/
AP
Residents look at cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

The Spanish government has declared three days of mourning after flash flooding in the eastern part of the country has left at least 70 people dead.

Officials say torrential rains that started Tuesday and continued overnight have submerged villages, cut off roads and caused problems with the telecommunications. There are reports of flooding in southern and eastern Spain.

Copyright 2024 NPR

People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain.
Alberto Saiz / AP
/
AP
People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain.
A resident walks next to a car lifted up in a street covered in mud in a flooded area in Picanya, near Valencia.
Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A resident walks next to a car lifted up in a street covered in mud in a flooded area in Picanya, near Valencia.
A woman looks out from her balcony as vehicles are trapped in the street during flooding in Valencia.
Alberto Saiz / AP
/
AP
A woman looks out from her balcony as vehicles are trapped in the street during flooding in Valencia.
A woman walks through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain.
Alberto Saiz / AP
/
AP
A woman walks through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain.
A picture taken in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain, on October 30, 2024 shows cars piled in a stree after floods.
Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A picture taken in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain, shows cars piled in a street after floods.
Residents are pictured next to cars piled in a street covered in mud following floods in Picanya, near Valencia.
Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Residents are pictured next to cars piled in a street covered in mud following floods in Picanya, near Valencia.
People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Alberto Saiz / AP
/
AP
People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain.
Residents walk among debris on a rail track following flood in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain.
Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Residents walk among debris on a rail track following flood in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain.
Floods triggered by torrential rains in Spain's eastern Valencia region has left dozens dead, rescue services said on October 30.
Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Floods triggered by torrential rains in Spain's eastern Valencia region has left dozens dead, rescue services said.
Family members walk in a street covered in mud in a flooded area in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain.
Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Family members walk in a street covered in mud in a flooded area in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain.
Tags
NPR Breaking News Latest from NPR
Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck
More On This Topic