Trump closes de minimis trade loophole on low value imports

/ Shipping containers are seen ready for transport at the Guangzhou Port in the Nansha district in southern China's Guangdong province on April 17, 2025. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

On Friday, the Trump administration closed a trade loophole. The de minimis trade provision has allowed shipments valued under $800 to enter the country duty-free and without customs inspections. Companies like Shein and Temu have taken advantage of the loophole to keep prices low, but now will have to change tack.

For more on the loophole, why it was a problem and other tariff concerns, host Scott Tong speaks to Aaron Rubin, the founder and CEO of ShipHero — which helps e-commerce businesses manage their inventory, shipping and operations — and Connecticut Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who has campaigned for years to have the loophole closed.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR