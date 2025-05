Many Venezuelans in the U.S. haven’t been able to visit their homeland due to myriad factors. Now, a touring virtual reality experience called “Teleport to Venezuela” allows them to immerse themselves in familiar sights and sounds.

WLRN’s Natalie La Roche Pietri reports from Doral, Florida.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR