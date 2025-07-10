Data reveals FEMA missed major flood risks. And, measles hit highest level in decades

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

More cabins and buildings at Camp Mystic were at greater risk of flooding than previously reported by the federal government, according to new analysis from NPR, PBS's FRONTLINE and data scientists. Over two dozen campers died in the Texas flood. Maps by First Street, a climate risk modeling company, indicate that at least 17 structures were located in the path of flood waters, compared to maps produced by FEMA. The analysis also shows that at least four cabins for young campers were in an area marked by FEMA as an extreme flood hazard, where water moves with the highest velocity and depth.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP TOPSHOT - A painted broken heart is seen near Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, on July 8, 2025, after severe flash flooding over the July 4 holiday weekend.

🎧 In Kerr County, where the camp is located, FEMA says around 2,500 homes were at risk, but First Street found the number is closer to 4,500. The FEMA data is vastly different from private data companies because FEMA is not mapping rainfall, NPR's Laura Sullivan tells Up First . FEMA's maps are based on historic data from tidal surges and large river flooding. Sullivan says this is a problem because much of the danger comes from these large rain events. FEMA has scientists who can address the problem, but they don't have a mandate or funding from Congress to tackle it.

See the before and after images showing the destruction here. ➡️ Floods are becoming more dangerous around the country, not just in Texas. Climate change is making floods worse and heavy storms are projected to drop more rain as Earth continues to warm.

Hundreds of mourners gathered last night in the football stadium at Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas. They came together to remember the victims of last week's flash floods, which claimed the lives of at least 120 people. The gathering also served as a vigil for the many others who are still missing. The event included a tribute to Camp Mystic and many wore green ribbons, the official color of the camp.

🎧 Lucio Vasquez from the Texas Newsroom attended the vigil. Texas Newsroom is a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations in Texas. Mourners informed him they felt lighter after being there. "It was a moment to just pause, catch our breath, and remember that there's still light and goodness," Randy Rose, who attended the vigil, said. Vasquez says many locals have been informing his newsroom that they didn't receive sufficient warnings for the floods. Earlier this spring, state lawmakers rejected a bill that would have funded a warning system during natural disasters. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now says fixing that is a priority.

The U.S. has reported 1,288 cases of measles this year, marking the highest number of cases in 33 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The last time the U.S. experienced more cases was in 1992, eight years before the disease was declared eliminated in the country.

🎧 The vast majority of those who have been infected this year were unvaccinated, says NPR's Maria Godoy. According to the CDC, a 95% vaccination rate threshold is needed in order to prevent outbreaks in a community. Across the U.S., kindergarten vaccination rates against measles have been falling for years and are currently just under 93%. The drop comes as vaccine hesitancy has grown. As a result, outbreaks are becoming more frequent and larger, Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious disease doctor in New York City, told Godoy.

Deep dive

Daniel Munoz / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The dollar has slumped more than 10% against other major currencies, marking its worst first-half a year since 1973.

The U.S. dollar serves as a significant symbol of America's financial standing. This year, the dollar has fallen more than 10%, marking its worst decline in the first six months of a year since 1973. Many investors are concerned that this decline may signal a new reality for the country. Economic confidence has been shaken by various factors, including tariffs and the country's rising debt, which is expected to increase further due to the GOP megabill that Congress passed. Here's what the fluctuating value of the American dollar means:

💵 Foreign investors have distanced themselves from the currency by selling American stocks and bonds, causing the dollar to decline. When they dump shares in a company, they sell the dollar and convert it back to their home currency.

💵 A weaker dollar makes traveling abroad more expensive for Americans. But it is good for domestic tourism. It is also good for exporters like Apple, which earns a large portion of its revenue in other countries.

💵 The decline in the dollar's value would make foreign products a little more expensive, which would give domestic manufacturers a leg up.

💵 In the coming decade or two, the world may see a tri-polar system as the euro, the Chinese yuan and cryptocurrencies emerge to challenge the dollar's dominance.

Picture show

Courtney Theophin / NPR / NPR

This spring, Southern California experienced one of the longest toxic algal blooms on record. It affected at least 1,500 animals in the area. To address the crisis, the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, Calif., took in close to 400 sea lions and dolphins within a few months. Unfortunately, not all of them survived. Now, the center is working to learn from their deaths and determine how the toxins affected the animals. Recently, NPR's All Things Considered visited an empty beach in Palos Verdes to witness the release of one of the center's last sea lion patients. Take a look at photos showcasing the researchers' efforts, as well as the release of the sea lion back into the wild.

3 things to know before you go

Luis Andres Henao / AP / AP A priest during a Mass in Princeton, N.J. Catholic leaders say Mass attendance has dropped as as result of the Trump administration's immigration actions. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao)

The Diocese of San Bernardino is the first diocese in the U.S. to formally lift the obligation for Catholics to attend Mass due to concerns over immigration detentions happening on church property. Sean Combs' sentencing date has been set to Oct. 3 after the music mogul was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution last week, according to a letter endorsed by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, announced yesterday she is stepping down from the social media platform after two years in the role.

