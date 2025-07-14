A lawsuit against Tesla and its driver-assistance technology goes to trial in Florida

A trial is set to begin Monday in Florida in a lawsuit against Tesla and its popular driver-assistance feature known as Autopilot. The case stems from a 2019 crash that killed a 22 year-old woman and critically injured her boyfriend. But it raises broader questions about the safety of Tesla's driver-assistance systems, and whether the company has exaggerated their capabilities. The plaintiffs also accuse Tesla of withholding evidence from investigators, which Tesla denies. The company insists its cars are safe as long as drivers remain attentive.

