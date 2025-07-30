© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The significance of Britain's potential recognition of a Palestinian state

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT

International pressure is mounting on Israel over its handling of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Britain announced it would conditionally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly this September. France also announced it would do so, but did not condition the recognition.

We discuss what increasing recognition for Palestine would mean on the world stage with Bronwen Maddox, director and chief executive of Chatham House.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Breaking News Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
More On This Topic