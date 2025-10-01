Pope Leo XIV says 'inhuman treatment of immigrants' in the U.S. isn't 'pro-life'

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV weighed in on U.S. politics, saying that Catholic politicians must be judged on the full range of their policy positions and suggesting that the country's treatment of immigrants is "inhuman."

"Someone who says I'm against abortion but is in favor of the death penalty is not really pro-life," Pope Leo said. "And someone who says I'm against abortion but I'm in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States, I don't know if that's pro-life."

The remarks represent the first American pope's first foray as pontiff into his native country's pitched debates over abortion, immigration and the Catholic Church's role in civil society.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the Pope's comments on Wednesday.

"I would reject there is inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the United States under this administration," Leavitt told reporters at the White House. "There was, however, significant, inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the previous administration as they were being trafficked and raped and beaten, in many cases killed over our United States southern border."

Before he was elected Pope on May 8, Leo — then known as Cardinal Robert Prevost — shared articles on social media that were critical of the Trump administration's rhetoric and policies on immigration.

A papal press gaggle

The Pope's brief remarks came in response to questions from reporters who gathered outside of his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo on Tuesday evening.

One reporter asked the Chicago-born pontiff about the controversy over plans to honor Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin with a lifetime achievement award by a Catholic institution — despite the Illinois lawmaker's support for abortion rights.

Leo said he wasn't "very familiar with the case," but he said the award was a recognition of Durbin's "overall work" during more than 40 years of service in Congress.

"I understand the difficulty and the tensions. But I think as I myself have spoken in the past, it's important to consider many issues related to the teaching of the Church," said Leo.

The pope urged people involved in the U.S. — and his native state of Illinois — to "have respect for one another" while reminding faithful that the teaching of the Catholic Church on these issues is "very clear."

On Sept. 22, Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich announced he would be presenting Durbin with the award at the upcoming Keep Hope Alive gala in acknowledgment of Durbin's support for migrants.

Critics, including Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, where Durbin lives, condemned the award because of the senator's past support for abortion rights. Paprocki has denied Communion for Durbin since 2004.

Durbin, whose fifth term in the Senate ends in January of 2027, has said that he will not seek re-election.

Shortly after the pope's remarks, Cupich issued a statement announcing Durbin has declined to receive the award.

"While I am saddened by this news, I respect his decision," wrote the cardinal, who stressed that the award was in recognition of "his unwavering support of immigrants, which is so needed in our day."

Cupich also lamented the growing partisan divide within the U.S., which he said leaves Catholics "politically homeless." While church teaching bars honoring politicians who support policies contrary to Catholic doctrine, he said no leader consistently embodies Catholic social teaching.

"Total condemnation is not the way forward, for it shuts down discussion," the cardinal said.

This story was produced through a collaboration between NPR and Religion News Service.

