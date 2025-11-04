States use algorithms to determine who gets at-home care through Medicaid

In the United States, 3 million elderly and disabled people get health care benefits at home, which is covered by Medicaid in many states. But the way states determine who is eligible for care is confusing and could leave people out.

Many states use algorithms designed by private contractors to determine who gets care.

O. Rose Broderick, disability reporter with STAT, joins us to discuss.

