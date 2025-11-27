© 2025 WLRN
'It's not a game': Ukraine's U.S. envoy says peace plan must ensure no Russian aggression

By A Martínez,
Ashley Westerman
Published November 27, 2025 at 7:03 AM EST
Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., addresses a press conference in Budapest, Hungary, on April 29, 2025.
ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., addresses a press conference in Budapest, Hungary, on April 29, 2025.

Updated November 27, 2025 at 10:50 AM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says only a few details remain to be smoothed out for Kyiv to accept a U.S.-backed peace plan to end Russia's invasion. The agreement, which was drawn up last month by the U.S. special envoy and Putin's foreign policy advisor, heavily-favored Russia. Now the plan has been altered to include input from Ukraine and Europe — but will Russia agree to any of it?

Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., joined Morning Edition host A Martinez to discuss her role in the negotiations and whether the plan will ultimately lead to lasting peace in her country.

Listen to the interview by clicking play on the blue box above.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Ashley Westerman
Ashley Westerman is a producer who occasionally directs the show. Since joining the staff in June 2015, she has produced a variety of stories including a coal mine closing near her hometown, the 2016 Republican National Convention, and the Rohingya refugee crisis in southern Bangladesh. She is also an occasional reporter for Morning Edition, and NPR.org, where she has contributed reports on both domestic and international news.
