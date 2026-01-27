© 2026 WLRN
'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' shows pro-war propaganda campaign in Russian schools

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 27, 2026 at 12:01 PM EST
Teacher Pavel Talankin films students in a classroom. (Courtesy of Pavel Talankin)

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin’s regime required schools across the country to adopt a curriculum promoting war, degrading Ukraine and delivering pro-Russian propaganda.

In a small industrial town called Karabash, one school teacher films what’s happening, feeling powerless and guilty of being part of Putin’s pro-war propaganda machine. The teacher, Pasha Talankin, fled Russia, fearing that his life might be at risk. Outside Russia, he collaborated with Danish filmmaker David Borenstein on “Mr. Nobody Against Putin.” The documentary is nominated for an Oscar.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Borenstein about it.

