Tech stocks plunge as investors fret over AI spending and disruption

Tech stocks plunged this week amid investor panic over AI’s disruptive potential and big tech’s capital spending. Big tech companies saw more than $1 trillion wiped off their market value this week after Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft together forecast capital expenditures of $650 billion in 2026, for new data centers and gear related to artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Anthropic’s new suite of AI tools sparked a different kind of selloff.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Mike Regan.

