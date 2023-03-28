Greenland is keeping daylight saving time permanently

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. A couple of weeks ago, most Americans lost an hour of sleep in the change to daylight saving time. Greenland also moved the clocks forward, but for the last time. Lawmakers said a permanent switch to daylight saving gives people more time in the afternoon to do business with Europe and North America. But it's not all work and no play. Greenland says daylight saving gives everyone a chance to slow down in a fast-paced world. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.