Nations meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss how the war in Ukraine might end

By Sarah McCammon,
Joanna Kakissis
Published August 7, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT

Saudi Arabia hosted talks with dozens of nations over the weekend as Ukrainian leaders push for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

