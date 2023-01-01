Out of Darkness, Into Light: Child Sexual Abuse

About the documentary

Out of Darkness, Into Light is a half hour documentary which delves into the lives of three adult survivors of child sexual abuse, who through their own personal experiences, are committed to helping others affected by this unthinkable crime. Through their shared experiences and interviews with family members, friends and a registered mental health counselor specializing in child sexual abuse, we explore how to shed light on this critical topic and learn about prevention, warning signs and how survivors overcome this traumatic experience.

