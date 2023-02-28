Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas. She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
Phone: (850) 487-3086
Person Page
-
The proposal lets all K-12 students in Florida become eligible for either a private school scholarship or an education savings account but hesitation about the cost is growing as other states with similar programs face big problems.
-
With the Republicans in total control, and Gov. Ron DeSantis empowered after his landslide victory in November, the legislative session in Florida is gearing up to pass a lot of conservative laws.
-
Florida lawmakers will consider a proposal to re-write rules around who is considered a public figure, and what circumstances would constitute a defamation claim against media outlets. The proposals are raising concerns about their constitutionality and whether they violate free speech rights.
-
January marked 100 years since racist violence destroyed Rosewood. Now, would discussing it run afoul of new laws limiting how race, history, gender and sexuality are taught in Florida classrooms?
-
The Florida legislature will formally convene for the start of its annual 60-day regular legislative session. Here's a look at what lawmakers have left on their "To Do" list.
-
The state puts the cost of a planned "universal choice" program at $210 million. That’s far below the number put out by an independent group. Why the difference?
-
A measure removing income caps from Florida’s school voucher programs is now moving in the state Senate.
-
JetBlue is set to start daily, nonstop flights from Tallahassee to Fort Lauderdale come next year. The low-cost carrier is the first to announce its arrival in Tallahassee since United left in 2021.
-
Florida's original name, image and likeness law bans colleges and universities from steering deals to athletes. State lawmakers will soon lift that ban.
-
Some Florida gun owners and their respective organizations feel betrayed by the state’s Republican majority. They believe Gov. Ron DeSantis promised them a far broader expansion on the state’s gun carry laws than what’s currently under consideration.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis will be sworn back into office at noon Tuesday. Four years ago, he was a relatively unknown politician who won his gubernatorial bid by fewer than 33,000 votes. This time, he cruised to reelection with a nearly 20-point lead over his Democratic challenger and is a Republican presidential contender.
-
Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration says he doesn’t make “U-Turns." The administration released a statement Friday after the Financial Times reported a plan is in the works to reverse a law that eliminated Disney’s special tax district status.