For Cuba’s regime to fall, Miami exiles should listen to the likes of Jamaica

Opinion: Cuban regime change may take more time and effort than expected. So Cuba’s exile command should try being diplomats - not demagogues.

A U.S. oil blockade is pinning Cuba’s dictatorship against the wall. But on the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says he fears Miami’s exile leaders may continue a historical habit of alienating folks who could help their cause. Case in point: the social-media sucker punch Republican Miami Congressman Carlos Gimenez threw at Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the recent CARICOM meeting.

