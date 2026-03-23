Beyond politics, Venezuela's World Baseball Classic triumph brings patriotic joy

Opinion: Venezuela's first World Baseball Classic title win, against the U.S. in Miami, packed political symbolism — but, more importantly, also a joyful reminder of the country's character.

Venezuela’s historic win in Miami, as the U.S. follows its removal of Nicolás Maduro with an unashamed focus on the country’s oil reserves rather than its democracy, could be read as a ‘screw you’ to the Trump administration. But for WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett, baseball reveals the best of Venezuela, so the victory was an uplifting reminder of the country’s character.

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