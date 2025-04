Michael Stock talks to Rhiannon Giddens before the start of her national tour ( Miami Beach Bandshell 5/2). Rhiannon is also preparing for her "Biscuits & Banjos Festival" in North Carolina and a reunion of her original band "The Carolina Chocolate Drops". Since leaving the Chocolate Drops, Rhiannon has won 2 Grammys, a Pulitzer Prize, as well as a MacArthur Genius Grant, and plays the banjo.