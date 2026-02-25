Boca Raton: Honoring a 100-year journey through its historic Black neighborhood

As Boca Raton celebrates 100 years, we turn to Pearl City — its oldest Black neighborhood. Sisters in their 90s share memories of growing up in a segregated farming community — and of building a life in a city that often overlooked them.

From Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade, 11 cities are celebrating their centennials in 2025 and 2026. WLRN News' series History We Call Home spotlights the moments, ideas, and people that made these cities part of our community's fabric over the past century.